'Snow Much Fun' contests planned in Newton

NEWTON — Snow or no snow, get ready for some downhill fun during the Newton Parks and Recreation Department’s “Snow Much Fun” Community Cardboard Sledding Contests.

The first contest will be Saturday, Feb. 5, at Southside Park, 1775 Southwest Blvd. The second contest will be Saturday, Feb. 12, at East Newton Park, 301 Stadium Ave. Races will begin at 11 a.m. both days. Participants may enter one or both contests.

Contestants will design and create their sleds at home using only cardboard, duct tape, glue, paper, and paint. Sleds will be judged based on appearance, durability, and performance. Contests will be divided by age. Prizes will be awarded for fastest sled, most creative design, best use of cardboard, biggest dud, and most spectacular wipeout.

Contestants must preregister by submitting a completed registration form and waiver to the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave., by 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. Registration forms with complete contest details are available at www.newtonnc.gov/sled or at the Recreation Center.

If you have questions, call the Recreation Center at 828-695-4317.