Snow in Saturday forecast and possibly next week; meteorologist to snow lovers: ‘Don’t give up hope’

Snow is in the forecast for the Catawba Valley starting Saturday evening.

“It should start snowing around 4-6 p.m. on Saturday,” said Scotty Powell, meteorologist with Carolina Weather Group. “It will start off as a rain, snow mix and then change to snow in the late evening hours.”

Powell said this will continue until 6-7 a.m. on Sunday morning. “In Catawba and Lincoln (counties) there is a possibility of sleet mixing in during the overnight due to a surge of warm air,” he continued. “Areas in Catawba and Lincoln could see between 1-3 inches of snow, but the snow accumulation could be less depending on how much sleet there is.”

For Alexander, Caldwell and Burke counties, Powell predicted 2-4 inches of snow. “It will be a little colder in those areas, so that’s why there may be more snow accumulation. This is going to be another event where a couple of degrees is going to make the difference in accumulation,” he said.

Powell added that temperatures in the Catawba Valley will hover around freezing during this time. This may lead to travel concerns Sunday morning.

