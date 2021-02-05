Snow in Saturday forecast and possibly next week; meteorologist to snow lovers: ‘Don’t give up hope’

Snow is in the forecast for the Catawba Valley starting Saturday evening.
“It should start snowing around 4-6 p.m. on Saturday,” said Scotty Powell, meteorologist with Carolina Weather Group. “It will start off as a rain, snow mix and then change to snow in the late evening hours.”
Powell said this will continue until 6-7 a.m. on Sunday morning. “In Catawba and Lincoln (counties) there is a possibility of sleet mixing in during the overnight due to a surge of warm air,” he continued. “Areas in Catawba and Lincoln could see between 1-3 inches of snow, but the snow accumulation could be less depending on how much sleet there is.”
For Alexander, Caldwell and Burke counties, Powell predicted 2-4 inches of snow. “It will be a little colder in those areas, so that’s why there may be more snow accumulation. This is going to be another event where a couple of degrees is going to make the difference in accumulation,” he said.
Powell added that temperatures in the Catawba Valley will hover around freezing during this time. This may lead to travel concerns Sunday morning.
“There could be some issues with roadways in the early hours of Sunday morning — like 6, 7, or 8 a.m.,” Powell said. “There will be more slush on the roads in Catawba and Lincoln counties, but Alexander, Caldwell, and Burke counties will have more snow on the roads. This could result in some canceled church services on Sunday morning.”
Temperatures will be in the mid-to-low 40s later in the day on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Powell reassured snow lovers by saying that if this weekend's weather event doesn’t bring a heavy snow accumulation, the next few weeks look promising.
“Don’t give up hope just yet,” Powell said. “Next week looks a little crazy. The temperatures on Monday and Tuesday should be in the 50s, possibly 60s, but then an arctic cold front will move into the area on Wednesday.”
“I’m not going to say it will or it won’t, but there may be some precipitation taking place when the temperatures are low,” Powell continued. “It’s going to be a rollercoaster next week, but in the coming weeks it looks like we have a good pattern for snow.”
Powell said it is normal for the Catawba Valley to see more snow during February and the first week in March. “This is the snowiest time for our area if we look at past years,” he said. “So the models seem to be lining up with what history shows us.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.