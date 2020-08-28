Snow Creek Road reopens after bridge repairs

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Snow Creek Road is open two weeks after severe storms damaged a bridge on the road.
With Snow Creek now open, the 2500 block of Fourth Avenue SW in Long View is the only section of road in Catawba County still closed because of storm damage.
Long View Public Works Director Chris Eckard said a contractor would like be on site to repair Fourth Avenue either next week or the week after that.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today