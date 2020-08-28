Snow Creek Road reopens after bridge repairs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Snow Creek Road is open two weeks after severe storms damaged a bridge on the road.

With Snow Creek now open, the 2500 block of Fourth Avenue SW in Long View is the only section of road in Catawba County still closed because of storm damage.

Long View Public Works Director Chris Eckard said a contractor would like be on site to repair Fourth Avenue either next week or the week after that.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.