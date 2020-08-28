 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow Creek Road reopens after bridge repairs
0 comments
alert top story

Snow Creek Road reopens after bridge repairs

{{featured_button_text}}
Snow Creek

The bridge on Snow Creek Road has reopened following repairs for damage resulting from severe storms earlier this month. KEVIN GRIFFIN/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

Snow Creek Road is open two weeks after severe storms damaged a bridge on the road.

With Snow Creek now open, the 2500 block of Fourth Avenue SW in Long View is the only section of road in Catawba County still closed because of storm damage. 

Long View Public Works Director Chris Eckard said a contractor would like be on site to repair Fourth Avenue either next week or the week after that. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert