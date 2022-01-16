Snow coats Catawba Valley Sunday

Temperatures stayed below freezing all day Sunday and were in the upper 20s Sunday night.

Today the temperature may reach just above freezing, Powell said. Some snow may melt, but roads will stay icy. The temperature is expected to dip back to about 18 degrees Monday night in Catawba County, according to the National Weather Service. Any snow that melted will freeze, making for more dangerous conditions, Powell said.

“The temperatures will keep the roads iced up,” Powell said. “It may not be until Tuesday before some neighborhood areas get the roads (drivable),”

The same pattern is expected Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach the lower 40s during the day, then dip back down to the low 20s Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The low temperatures in the coming days stray from the Catawba Valley’s typical patterns.

“Typically it snows one day and it’s 45 and sunny the next, melting the snow. The situation we’re in is a little different,” Powell said.

The consistent low temperatures may make the roads more dangerous, he said.

No precipitation is expected early in the week, but there is a possibility of more winter storms in the coming week, Powell said. The forecast is still not clear as of Sunday, he said.

