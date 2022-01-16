Snow coats Catawba Valley Sunday

Snow coated the Catawba Valley region Sunday morning, piling up several inches atop cars, covering roads and keeping most people inside.
The Catawba County area saw 4-7 inches of snow Sunday morning. Snow began to fall around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said. It fell until midday, bringing the most snowfall the area has seen since 2018, he said.
Across Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties, people reported 4-7 inches, Powell said.
“That is a pretty good snowfall for the area,” he said.
Catawba County declared a state of emergency Sunday morning due to the dangerous conditions from the storm.
Just before noon, the snow turned to sleet in most areas, which compacted the fallen snow and made for more dangerous conditions, Powell said.
The sleet added a crunchy glaze to the snow and ice to roads and power lines.
The sleet and freezing rain made power outages more likely.
Only a handful of power outages had been reported by Duke Energy Sunday at 3 p,m. Four homes were without power in Catawba County and one in Caldwell County, according to Duke Energy’s power outage map.
Temperatures stayed below freezing all day Sunday and were in the upper 20s Sunday night.
Today the temperature may reach just above freezing, Powell said. Some snow may melt, but roads will stay icy. The temperature is expected to dip back to about 18 degrees Monday night in Catawba County, according to the National Weather Service. Any snow that melted will freeze, making for more dangerous conditions, Powell said.
“The temperatures will keep the roads iced up,” Powell said. “It may not be until Tuesday before some neighborhood areas get the roads (drivable),”
The same pattern is expected Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach the lower 40s during the day, then dip back down to the low 20s Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The low temperatures in the coming days stray from the Catawba Valley’s typical patterns.
“Typically it snows one day and it’s 45 and sunny the next, melting the snow. The situation we’re in is a little different,” Powell said.
The consistent low temperatures may make the roads more dangerous, he said.
No precipitation is expected early in the week, but there is a possibility of more winter storms in the coming week, Powell said. The forecast is still not clear as of Sunday, he said.