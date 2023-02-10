There is a chance of snow mixed with rain on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, with a 90% chance of precipitation and temperatures in the 30s. Meteorologists predict less than an inch of snow accumulation on Sunday.

A strong storm system will come through Catawba County over the weekend, said National Weather Service meteorologist Thomas Winesett. On Saturday evening, there will be a 90% chance of precipitation, with temperatures dropping from the 50s into the 30s, according to the weather service.

As Saturday night turns into Sunday morning, there is the possibility of snow mixed with rain up until 4 a.m. The high temperature will be 39 on Sunday. There is a 90% chance of precipitation throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, there is likely to be rain mixed with snow.

Winesett said there is the potential for a brief spell of snow without rain in Burke, Catawba and Alexander counties. Winesett said Sunday will predominantly feature a mix of snow and rain.

There should be no significant cold weather travel issues with less than an inch of snow, Winesett said. He added that the forecast is subject to chance and advised travelers to stay up-to-date on the weather.

Saturday and Sunday will also have gusts of wind up to 30 and 40 mph, which could blow down small or weak trees and branches, Winesett said. Wind chill values will drop into the 20s over the weekend, he said.

The region will return to mild weather by Monday, with a clear forecast and a high temperature of 56, Winsett said.