Snack Bar to close after 75 years;

Soon, there will be no more snack burgers.

The Snack Bar, a family-owned and -operated restaurant in West Hickory, will close in September after 75 years in business.

“It’s a heartbreak for all of us,” Brad Yount said.

Yount, 50, is the co-owner of the Snack Bar on First Avenue Southwest. He said the restaurant never recovered from the pandemic shutdown.

For example, Yount said one of the restaurant’s most popular sandwiches is the snack burger. Yount said before the pandemic he would sell 1,400 to 1,600 burgers a week. Now, he often sells less than 1,000.

Another popular item is kraut dumplings. The working-man delicacy is served only on Wednesdays, Yount said, using his grandmother's recipe.

Yount said pre-COVID he would sell 6 to 7 gallons of kraut dumplings on a typical Wednesday. Now, he sells about a third of that.

Yount said he started working at the restaurant when he was 12 to spend more time with his father. He was taught to cook dumplings by his grandmother, and he still uses her large cast iron pan.

Snack Bar Manager Glenda Young, 69, said staffing shortages also have been a challenge. She said before the pandemic she managed a payroll of 56 employees. She said that number is now 28.

Handwritten signs dotted the dining area asking customers to be patient due to the restaurant being short-staffed.

Keeping up with customer demand has been an issue since word leaked out over the weekend that the restaurant was in its final days.

“(Sunday) was one of the best days we’ve had since before COVID,” Brad Yount’s mother, Libby Yount, said. “At one time during lunch, they were lined out to the street and people had me crying all day. I’m very emotional because this has been my whole life. I threw my hands up and I said, ‘Where have y’all been for two years?’”

Libby Yount, 77, said there were so many customers, the restaurant sold out of every menu item. Young said the restaurant received at least 100 phone calls, most were customers crying over the news that the restaurant would close its doors.

Robert Frye opened the Snack Bar in 1947 and in the early years had six locations. Libby Yount is his daughter. Libby and her husband Eddie Yount took over the business in 1984. Eddie Yount died about 15 years ago, she said. That's when Brad Yount stepped in to help his mother.

The Yount family has been instrumental in keeping the business going. Family members who stepped in to help include Libby's mother-in-law Francis Yount, her daughter Jill Rocco, granddaughters Natalie Beshears and Laura Beshears, Brad Yount’s wife Dawn and their son Colston Yount.

The loyal customers and employees are the reason the restaurant was able to stay open for so long, as well as quality service and food, Libby Yount said.

The atmosphere was sad and heavy as Libby Yount spoke about closing the restaurant. “I don’t want to close, but I have no choice,” she said. The Snack Bar will close on Sept. 4. That's the day founder Robert Frye would have turned 104.

Young has worked at the Snack Bar for roughly 50 years. She said she didn’t know how to cook when she first started, but Frye took her under his wing and taught her everything she knows about the restaurant.

Young also said the restaurant was a place where a factory worker might find themselves perched on a seat next to a judge. "We had people from all walks of life," she said.

“I am sad. I spent my whole life here. Your employees become family,” Young said as tears rolled down her face. “It’s really tough. I can’t imagine not coming here every day.”