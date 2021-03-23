Smoke but no fire at Bethany Lutheran Church; firefighters called to scene Tuesday morning

There was smoke but no fire at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hickory on Tuesday morning.

Hickory Fire Education Specialist Terri Byers said the department responded to a report of smoke in the heating system.

The cause of that smoke is under investigation, she said, but no fire was found.

Hickory firefighters were joined by Catawba County EMS workers as they responded to the call at the church on 17th Street NW.

