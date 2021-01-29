Smith Grove Church Road reopens in Alexander County

Smith Grove Church Road is the latest Alexander County road to reopen following repairs to damage caused by the November flooding, according to an update from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Work is also underway to clear a damaged culvert on Sulphur Springs Road. A contract for a pipe replacement is in place for Rocky Face Church Road, with work currently expected to be complete by April 15.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Contracts are in places for pipe or bridge replacements on Cheatham Ford Road, Lackey Mountain Road, Jud Smith Road, Rocky Springs Road, Berea Church Quincy Road, Hopewell Church Road and Sloan Road.

A preconstruction meeting was held earlier this month for replacement of a pipe on Macedonia Church Road. Discussions are also taking place with regard to preliminary work so a pipe can be replaced on Old Wilkesboro Road.

The bid has opened for the work on Rocky Springs Road but additional information on the road’s status was not provided.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.