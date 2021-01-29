 Skip to main content
Smith Grove Church Road reopens in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Rocky Springs Road

 Rocky Springs Road, seen here, is among several roads in Alexander County that still need to be repaired following flood damage from last November. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN, RECORD

Smith Grove Church Road is the latest Alexander County road to reopen following repairs to damage caused by the November flooding, according to an update from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Work is also underway to clear a damaged culvert on Sulphur Springs Road. A contract for a pipe replacement is in place for Rocky Face Church Road, with work currently expected to be complete by April 15.

Contracts are in places for pipe or bridge replacements on Cheatham Ford Road, Lackey Mountain Road, Jud Smith Road, Rocky Springs Road, Berea Church Quincy Road, Hopewell Church Road and Sloan Road.

A preconstruction meeting was held earlier this month for replacement of a pipe on Macedonia Church Road. Discussions are also taking place with regard to preliminary work so a pipe can be replaced on Old Wilkesboro Road.

The bid has opened for the work on Rocky Springs Road but additional information on the road’s status was not provided.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

