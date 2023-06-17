In 2020, Marietta Burke came into work every day to a dark, empty building.

When Gov. Roy Cooper issued stay-at-home orders and gathering restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21, the Newton Performing Arts Center was forced to scale down and the theater and its office became almost desolate.

As the center’s executive director, Burke was the only employee in the building. There were no shows, no performers and no guests to welcome into the historic auditorium. As a part of scaling back costs and conserving money, Burke said she had to use as little electricity in the building as possible.

So, every day, she sat at her desk in the dark to answer the phone and tried to make her laptop’s battery last as long as possible.

Before the pandemic, the center served as a rental space and featured many local school performances and self-produced shows and theater productions. In 2019, Burke was named the executive director and wanted to change the theater’s business model with a focus on booking touring shows and performers.

The pandemic put a temporary halt on the new model, but once restrictions were lifted and life began to resemble normalcy, the Newton center moved full-speed ahead with their plan.

Now, NewtonPAC has successfully transitioned from a community rental facility to a completely booked venue for high-profile performers, bringing “big city entertainment” to the small-town theater. Burke said the center is the second-largest theater in the county behind the P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the Lenoir-Rhyne University campus, and Newton is selling out many of the shows the auditorium hosts.

“We just want to give a good entertainment place in the county,” she said. “Something neutral where you can forget about everything else that’s going on, come here and have a good time with other people who just want to have fun.”

“Small town theater, big city entertainment” is the nonprofit theater’s slogan, and Burke said it symbolizes bringing in artists and performers that people would have to travel to areas like Charlotte to see. In June, NewtonPAC featured comedian Donnie Baker and singer Debbie Gibson. The rock band Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters play Saturday night.

“We’re in a little tiny, small town, and a lot of people wouldn’t expect these artists to come through here at all,” Burke said.

With prices ranging from $25 to $125, depending on the show, Burke said the theater has seen people from South Carolina to Virginia to Tennessee in addition to local residents.

“We have someone flying in from Germany to see Billy Bob Thornton,” Burke said.

Bethlehem resident Bobby Cronan went to the Donnie Baker show earlier this month. He said he was surprised the comedian traveled to this location.

“It’s a very, very affordable, small quaint little theater,” Cronan said. “You’re not going to like a big arena or something like that. You don’t have to deal with Charlotte traffic. Just come right here in Newton, North Carolina and see a show.”

Kayla Sharoyer also attended the Baker show. She said the proximity to her hometown encouraged her to attend. The theater lives up to the promise of “big city entertainment” in her view.

No more are the days of sitting in her dark office next to an empty auditorium. Now, Burke walks through the halls of NewtonPAC on show days to see crew members loading the dark green stage with instruments and sets. She listens to performers’ sound-check while her staff loads the concessions bar.

And, when the doors finally open, she watches guests pile into the rows of cushioned wooden seats until the lights go dim and the show begins.