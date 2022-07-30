Small businesses love big with new United Way initiative

HICKORY — The Catawba County United Way recently launched a new initiative — Small Businesses Love Big.

This will be an opportunity for small companies in Catawba County (50 employees or less) to invest back into their communities by supporting local nonprofit programs.

“We know that our small businesses understand and see the needs in our community from a unique perspective and giving them the opportunity to invest in their community not only makes sense but honors the contributions of both small business and nonprofits,” Catawba County United Way Executive Director Mark Bumgarner said.

“We’re thankful to have the opportunity to create this exciting opportunity.”

Each participating business will contribute $365 a year, which will be used to fund a second CCUW allocation process focused on small and start-up local nonprofits. Representatives of the businesses will then meet to review the grant applications and decide what programs to fund.

The first local business to join this initiative is Keever’s Key and Repair Service Inc. in Hickory.

“We’ve been a part of the community for over a hundred years, since 1920, and we feel a certain obligation to the community,” Dan Causey, co-owner of Keever’s Key and Repair Services Inc. said. “We’ve been loyal to the United Way during that time, and this is an opportunity to take it a step further.”

To learn more about the CCUW’s Small Businesses Love Big initiative, call Sylvia Long at 828-327-6851 or email slong@ccunitedway.com.

