Small Business Center to present free webinar
Small Business Center to present free webinar

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Using LinkedIn as a Business Tool” webinar on Tuesday, March 9, from noon to 1 p.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

In this new environment of mostly virtual networking, LinkedIn is even more of an important tool to connect to potential customers and build business relationships. This webinar helps participants improve their business by using LinkedIn as a tool in your networking, prospecting, and brand awareness activities..

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

