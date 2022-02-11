 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Small Business Center offers marketing workshop

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College  Small Business Center and the Hickory Hub will co-host a free "Using LinkedIn to Build Your Business” workshop at the Hickory HUB on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to arrive at 5 p.m. for networking and snacks prior to the program. 

In this environment of increased virtual networking, LinkedIn is even more of an important tool to market and grow a business. This workshop explores how to expand your business by using LinkedIn as a business tool for networking, prospecting, and brand awareness activities

There is no charge to participate in this workshop, but pre-registration is required. The program will be held at the Hickory Hub which is located in downtown Hickory at 375 Main Ave. NE. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

