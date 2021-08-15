Small Business Center offers marketing webinar

NEWTON — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost marketing webinar, “Create Sizzle with Your Customers” on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 1-2:30 p.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers and mobile devices.

This webinar focuses on developing a business plan to capitalize on existing marketing channel opportunities and on developing other revenue streams from existing product and service lines. Participants will learn how to enhance marketing and outreach effectiveness, incentivize customers, grow business with word-of-mouth marketing opportunities, and make use of low-cost or no-cost technologies to market to customers and prospects.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online. This program is being presented in partnership with the Mayland Community College Small Business Center.