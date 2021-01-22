Small Business Center offers free webinar

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Finding Customers for Your Business” webinar on Tuesday Jan. 26 from 5-7 p.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

Finding and identifying potential customers is an important ongoing process for every small business. Developing a focused and effective marketing plan requires up-to-date market analysis. Discover the variety of tools available to provide critical information about your industry and to identify potential customers.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.