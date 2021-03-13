Small Business Center, library to offer webinar

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Market Research with NC LIVE” webinar on Wednesday, March 17, from noon to 1 p.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers and mobile devices. This webinar will be presented in partnership with the Catawba County Library.

NC LIVE is a free resource available through the North Carolina library system, with access to tools and databases that can help start-ups and existing small businesses conduct research on their industry, competitors and identify potential customers. This seminar introduces participants to NC LIVE and demonstrates how they can use free databases to conduct research for their business.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.