Sly Dogs band to perform at Cruisin' 2022

NEWTON — Cruisin’ 2022, one of the popular events of Newton’s annual Soldiers Reunion patriotic festival, will feature classic cars while music that America hummed, sang and danced to when the cars featured in the cruising were new. The afternoon-into-evening display and cruise is set for Sunday, Aug. 14.

As he described plans for Cruisin’ as the kickoff of the weeklong 133rd Soldiers Reunion, festival general chairperson Wayne Dellinger noted that many local war veterans have told him that when they were on foreign battlefields, thoughts of home that comforted them included not only their loved ones but also their favorite cars.

Dellinger explained that the display and parading of well-loved classic vehicles is part of the festival’s honoring of the county’s men and women who have served the nation in wartime.

Cruisin’ is part of a weeklong program of activities of what started in the summer of 1889. The free-of-charge family-oriented activity is an anticipated part of the 2022 festival, when owners will form an informal procession of cherished classic autos to be viewed by the spectators who flock to Courthouse Square.

The growl and rumble of polished old cars has been a much-appreciated and applauded part of Reunion for the past quarter century, the chairperson noted. He added that car owners tell him throughout the year that they look forward to the annual event to show off their prized possession.

Cruisin’ will center on The Square and downtown business district. Cruisers and spectators are invited to assemble at 3 p.m. to view the many restored and original autos. The cruising is to begin at 6:15 p.m., when the town’s one-way streets are opened for two-way movement by the vintage vehicles.

Dellinger described how the county’s young people used to cruise the Court Square in a weekend ritual for several generations before Newton instituted one-way travel at The Square in 1971.

“Cruise Night takes our younger generations back to that era and remind many veterans of the fun they shared during their youth," Dellinger said.

When the activity was being arranged, having “just the right music” as an adjunct to the display was uppermost in the planning, according to local radio personality Mike Sherrill.

The sounds of cruisin’ music will come alive thanks to the live performance by the regional music group, Sly Dogs. The band has headlined a number gatherings over the years. Sly Dogs includes Ken Hardison of Maiden, a veteran guitarist and singer with a number of local groups including South Rider and Rooster. Brad Finger of Maiden on bass guitar has worked with several local groups including For What It’s Worth and Borderline. Mike Sherrill of Newton is a 57-year veteran of the drums and can be currently heard with GMC Jazz, The Frank Love Orchestra, 2 for the Road and several other local groups.

Sherrill is also known for being the host of Jazz Trackin’ and Carolina Beach Sounds on WNNC.

Sly Dogs is being sponsored by Carolina Glove, Midstate Contractors, Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremations, and Peoples Bank.

The band will be located on the stage across from the Museum of History and will perform from 2-5 p.m.

Owners of cars and trucks built before 1973 are invited to bring their vehicles and display them. This year’s event will get under way when city police and fire officials close College and Main avenues in the downtown area to traffic so people can bring their classic vehicles to park them and let onlookers browse among the specimens of Detroit’s heyday.

Persons with cars built before 1973 who wish to enter can register and get window cards at Pin Station bowling center in downtown Newton.