Slumber-party planning business offers 'fun, stress-free night'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sharpe got the idea from a friend in another state who started a similar business. She did some research to see if there were any services like it in the Hickory area. Finding none, Sharpe decided to start her own.

“I really love how Hickory is trying to do more and be more and bring more families in so I thought this would be amazing here,” she said. “I think it will be a good way to make memories — and it’s something different.”

It took just three weeks to collect enough decorations and materials to start her off, she said. She searched online and in stores for complementing colors in decorations and fun additions to make the themes stand out, she said.

Sharpe has five slumber party themes — woodland, unicorn, boho-chic, safari and call of the wild. She also has two pop-up picnics — a tea party or date night. The themes can be adjusted to meet the interests of the kids, Sharpe said.

Prices range from $175 for a two-bed setup, to $375 for six beds. Picnics are $150 for two to four people, or $275 for six to 10 people.

There are amenities like a movie projector, popcorn or custom T-shirts that can be added, Sharpe said.