Slumber-party planning business offers 'fun, stress-free night'
top story
TWILIGHT TEEPEES

  • Updated
Twin beds covered in lace-draped teepees greet children when they come to a slumber party thrown by Chelsea Sharpe.

For a woodland-themed party, each bed is decorated with pink, blue and gray blankets, shimmering pillows and floral arrays. A vine of ivy flows across the tops of the teepees and spring lights glimmer throughout the display.

Sharpe wants the children’s eyes to light up when they see the display.

“I hope they’re excited,” Sharpe said. “I’m looking forward to kids thinking this is the coolest thing and just remembering it. That’s what I really want, something they can remember, something that will stick with them.”

Watch now: Teepees make for fun slumber party. (Robert Reed, Hickory Daily Record)

Sharpe’s new Hickory-based business, Twilight Teepees, offers elaborate, themed slumber party and picnic setups. Sharpe brings the party to the kids. She goes to a home and sets up the array. She returns in the morning to clean it up and take it back.

Twilight Teepees’ services are as much for parents as for kids, Sharpe said. Kids get all the joy of a fun, themed party, and parents don’t have to plan it.

“Basically our idea is it's a fun, stress-free night,” Sharpe said. “You don't have to set it up, you don't have to worry about buying the stuff online. I drop it off and I pick it up.”

Sharpe got the idea from a friend in another state who started a similar business. She did some research to see if there were any services like it in the Hickory area. Finding none, Sharpe decided to start her own.

“I really love how Hickory is trying to do more and be more and bring more families in so I thought this would be amazing here,” she said. “I think it will be a good way to make memories — and it’s something different.”

It took just three weeks to collect enough decorations and materials to start her off, she said. She searched online and in stores for complementing colors in decorations and fun additions to make the themes stand out, she said.

Sharpe has five slumber party themes — woodland, unicorn, boho-chic, safari and call of the wild. She also has two pop-up picnics — a tea party or date night. The themes can be adjusted to meet the interests of the kids, Sharpe said.

Prices range from $175 for a two-bed setup, to $375 for six beds. Picnics are $150 for two to four people, or $275 for six to 10 people.

There are amenities like a movie projector, popcorn or custom T-shirts that can be added, Sharpe said.

Sharpe envisions Twilight Teepees to serve a typical sleepover or a fun area for children during a party, she said. Sharpe plans to expand into new territory, including setting up prom proposals for teenagers.

The business has seen good feedback online, and people are excited about something new to do, Sharpe said.

“After this last year, who doesn't want to have a nice little slumber party and get together with people?” she said.

Want to know more

For more information visit www.twilightteepeesnc.com or the Twilight Teepees Facebook page.

