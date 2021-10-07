 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skunk in southeast Caldwell County tests positive for rabies
0 Comments
alert top story

Skunk in southeast Caldwell County tests positive for rabies

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A case of rabies in a skunk was confirmed in Caldwell County in the Grace Chapel area.

The skunk was found after it made contact with a kitten near Rio De Luna, which is off Icard Dam Road, according to a news release from Caldwell County.

The skunk was tested for rabies. The North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Control on Thursday that the skunk tested positive for rabies.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The case is the second in Caldwell County this year, according to the release.

The county recommended people vaccinate their pets against rabies and keep the vaccination current.

Rabies is a viral disease and is almost always fatal. The virus usually spreads through a bite or scratch. Rabies is most common in raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats, the release said.

To keep these animals away, garbage and other food sources should be sealed tightly.

For concerns about rabies or information about rabies vaccination in Caldwell County, contact the animal control division of the Caldwell County Health Department at 829 Fairview Drive SW, Lenoir, or call 828-757-8625.

More information

Caldwell County Animal Control will hold a rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Building in Lenoir, 829 Fairview Drive SW.

One- and three-year vaccinations will be offered for $7 per vaccination.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert