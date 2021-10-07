Skunk in southeast Caldwell County tests positive for rabies

A case of rabies in a skunk was confirmed in Caldwell County in the Grace Chapel area.

The skunk was found after it made contact with a kitten near Rio De Luna, which is off Icard Dam Road, according to a news release from Caldwell County.

The skunk was tested for rabies. The North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Control on Thursday that the skunk tested positive for rabies.

The case is the second in Caldwell County this year, according to the release.

The county recommended people vaccinate their pets against rabies and keep the vaccination current.

Rabies is a viral disease and is almost always fatal. The virus usually spreads through a bite or scratch. Rabies is most common in raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats, the release said.

To keep these animals away, garbage and other food sources should be sealed tightly.

For concerns about rabies or information about rabies vaccination in Caldwell County, contact the animal control division of the Caldwell County Health Department at 829 Fairview Drive SW, Lenoir, or call 828-757-8625.