Skunk found in Caldwell County tests positive for rabies

A skunk found off Red Oak Road near Granite Falls has tested positive for rabies, according to a release from Caldwell County.

The skunk had come into contact with a dog, according to the release. This brings the total of confirmed rabies cases in Catawba County up to four in 2022. Two of those cases, including this most recent one, involved animals found along Red Oak Road.

To avoid rabies exposure, the county urges pet owners to make sure their pets are up to date on vaccinations. Other tips include keeping an eye on pets to keep them away from potentially dangerous animals, wearing gloves when dealing with a potentially rabid animal and removing possible outdoor food sources that could attract wild animals from around homes, according to the release.

Anyone with questions regarding rabies, including rabies vaccination, can visit the Animal Care Enforcement Division at 829 Fairview Drive SW, Lenoir, or call the office at 828-757-8625.

For emergency situation during times outside the normal operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.