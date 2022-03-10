SkillsUSA students honored at events

HICKORY — Ten students from the Catawba Valley Community College Career and College Promise (CCP) program recently finished in the top five during the SkillsUSA High School Regional Rallies held Feb. 25 and Feb. 28.
Two CVCC CCP students in electrical construction wiring and eight in welding competed in the events, which were held at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (Southwest Regional Rally) and Wilkes Community College (Northwest Regional Rally).
“Our welding and electrical systems technology programs are under the direction of a dynamic and passionate team of instructors,” said Tammy Muller, executive director for CVCC’s SkillsUSA chapter. “We are incredibly proud of our students, both who placed and everyone who competed. This is a testament to the instruction students receive at Catawba Valley Community College."
In electrical construction wiring, Canyon Eckard from Alexander Central (CVCC) finished in first place, and Riley Houk from Bunker Hill High School (CVCC) finished in second place.
“Getting back to in person competitions was fabulous,” said Ramie Robinson, CVCC electrical systems technology instructor. “Our students grow from these environments because it pushes them beyond the four walls of the classroom to new heights. Both Canyon and Riley represented CVCC and SkillsUSA well, and we are excited to move on to the state level in April.”
Eight CVCC/CCP welding students received medals from the rallies — four from each rally.
Elija Godfrey (St. Stephens) finished in first place at the Southwest Regional Rally. Jospeh Levix and Larry Ballew finished second and third, respectively, in the competition, while Marcus Sigmon (Challenger) placed in fifth.
At the Northwest Regional Rally at Wilkes Community College, Colten Matthews (Alexander Central/Alexander Technical Education center) took first place. Braden Huffman (Bunker Hill), Nathaniel Strother (Challenger) and Isaac Rueda (Bunker Hill) also received medals in second, third and fourth place, respectively.
“Our welding and electrical construction wiring students brought home 10 medals and all 10 qualified for the state conference in April,” said Mark Sigmon, department head for CVCC welding technology “We are so proud of our students. They are great examples of the work being done in our classrooms to prepare these students for greatness.”
All 10 students now advance to the SkillsUSA State Conference, which takes place April 27-29 in Greensboro.
For more information on the Career and College Promise program at CVCC, visit https://www.cvcc.edu/Academic-Resources/Career-College-Promise.
To learn more about the SkillsUSA program at CVCC, visit https://bit.ly/3gwWnPR or contact Tammy Muller at 828-327-7000 x4323 or email tmuller@cvcc.edu.