SkillsUSA students honored at events

HICKORY — Ten students from the Catawba Valley Community College Career and College Promise (CCP) program recently finished in the top five during the SkillsUSA High School Regional Rallies held Feb. 25 and Feb. 28.

Two CVCC CCP students in electrical construction wiring and eight in welding competed in the events, which were held at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (Southwest Regional Rally) and Wilkes Community College (Northwest Regional Rally).

“Our welding and electrical systems technology programs are under the direction of a dynamic and passionate team of instructors,” said Tammy Muller, executive director for CVCC’s SkillsUSA chapter. “We are incredibly proud of our students, both who placed and everyone who competed. This is a testament to the instruction students receive at Catawba Valley Community College."

In electrical construction wiring, Canyon Eckard from Alexander Central (CVCC) finished in first place, and Riley Houk from Bunker Hill High School (CVCC) finished in second place.