Skateboard competition to be at Hickory park

HICKORY — In partnership with First in Flight Skateshop, the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department is excited to announce the Stanford Park Skateboard Competition. The event will be held on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stanford Skate Park and will consist of a best run competition as well as a game of SKATE.

The competition is open to skateboarders ages 10 and older. Participants can register online at https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs for one or both portions of the event.

First in Flight owner Thadus Jennings recently stated, “With today’s circumstances, this isn’t just a competition, but a celebration, and I assure you we will have some fun and you will be entertained by the talent from this area.” Other sponsors of the event include Local Government Federal Credit Union, Jay Brown Realtors, Fastop, and ES Footwear.

The Stanford Skate Park is located at 1451 Eighth St. Drive NE, Hickory.

For more information, contact Recreation Programmer Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.