Six-week yoga session offered in Hiddenite
HIDDENITE — Yoga classes will begin at the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Educational Complex on March 8. A new six-week session begins March 8 and will be offered twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Instructor is Dawn Reynolds, registered yoga teacher with Yoga Alliance.

The classes are for adults of all ages. Mats and chairs will be provided to those who need them. Safety protocol will be in place with social distancing. There is plenty of room to spread out in the 4,500-square-foot multi-purpose room at the educational complex located at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite.

Cost for the six-week session is $55 for members and $60 nonmembers.

Call 828-632-6966 to register.

