Six-week-old son's release from hospital on Christmas 2003 was best present for a young family

In 2003, six weeks after being born, our son was hospitalized during Christmas week. While suffering from a common issue among premature male infants called pyloric stenosis, he became dehydrated and lethargic, unable to keep any food or liquids down.

Surgery was required.

Those days were tough for my wife and I as new parents. Even though we were told the surgery was routine, we were nervous, anxious, and a little scared.

After his surgery, a gentleman dressed as St. Nicholas visited Ben and gave him a gift as he lay in his hospital bed hooked up to tubes. My wife asked what his name was. He said, “Santa Claus.”

The surgeon released Ben early on Christmas morning, and we left the hospital and visited my parents living nearby. We made it home on Christmas! To this day, it is the best present I have ever received.

Through a couple of restless nights and a few anxious moments, we had met Santa and watched our boy recover and heal. It was a successful surgery. He has never stopped eating since.

We have been very fortunate and blessed to have many moving and meaningful holidays together, but Christmas 2003 is special for several reasons. A few years later, our daughter was born in the same hospital. Ben held her and simply smiled. I believe what my wife and I remember and appreciate from the first Christmas with our son was the kindness of strangers who took care of all of us.

Christmas is a time which celebrates the Christian story of the infant king being born, attended to and honored.

In those days and hours 19 years ago, our infant got the help, love, and care he needed. He is currently working on a nursing degree.