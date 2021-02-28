Six new virus cases reported Saturday

Catawba County Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and three additional deaths.

The new cases raise the county’s total to 17,051 cases.

There are 43 county residents hospitalized with the virus, and 282 have died.

Statewide, 2,643 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, bringing the state total to 858,548 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,414 people hospitalized with the virus, and 11,212 people have died.