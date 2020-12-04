Six Hickory-area axe throwers headed to Atlanta for world championship event

Six people from the Hickory area will be in Atlanta this weekend taking part in the World Axe Throwing Championship.

The event, which starts Friday and runs through Sunday, is sanctioned by the World Axe Throwing League. It is an international competition that will feature more than 120 throwers.

The event includes three categories: hatchet, big axe and duals competitions in which throwers compete as a team.

The throwers from Hickory are affiliated with Patriot Axe Throwing in Hickory.

They include 37-year-old Granite Falls resident Shawn Carpenter, 27-year-old Mountain View resident JB Singleton and 17-year-old Claremont resident Michael Harris.

It is the first time any of the six have been to the championship, and Harris said it was the first time people from the Hickory area had made it there.

Carpenter said the championship is the pinnacle for competitive throwers.

“Your goal is to be the world champion,” Carpenter said. “Yeah, you can do it for fun and drink beer and stuff like that. But I have too much of a competitive side. I want that ring. I want that big $25,000 check.”