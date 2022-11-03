 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY

Six COVID-19 deaths, 117 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County reported six COVID-19-related deaths since Oct. 26 and more than 100 new cases of the virus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

During the most recent reporting period, Oct. 23-29, Catawba County reported 117 new cases of COVID-19, slightly more than the previous week when the county saw 107 cases, according to NCDHHS.

Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported for the week of Oct. 23-29. That’s double the number reported during the previous two weeks. During the weeks of Oct. 9-15 and Oct. 16-22, a total of three deaths was reported.

Catawba County reported a total of 56,957 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests. The county has seen a total of 652 COVID-19-related deaths since March 2020, according to NCDHHS.

As of Wednesday, 91,768 Catawba County residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to NCDHHS. That’s about 58 percent of the population.

From Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, there were 14 Catawba County residents who were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Around 5.1% of staffed in-patient hospital beds and 4.5% of staffed ICU beds in Catawba County were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC.

Catawba County remains classified as an area with low community transmission of the COVID-19 virus, according to the CDC.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

56,957 total cases

652 deaths

91,768 vaccinated

Burke County

30,607 total cases

0 hospitalized

363 deaths

30,173 recovered

44,788 vaccinated

Caldwell County

31,973 total cases

4 hospitalized

294 deaths

41,615 vaccinated

Alexander County

12,102 total cases

153 deaths

18,084 vaccinated

Statewide

3,246,175 total cases

668 hospitalized

27,234 deaths

3,206,976 recovered

7,051975 vaccinated

