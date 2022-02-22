Sister Sadie to perform at Old Rock School

VALDESE — The all-female band Sister Sadie will perform at the Old Rock School at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, as part of the 2021-2022 Bluegrass at the Rock season.

Postponed from the original performance date of Dec. 4, 2021, anticipation continues to grow as the venue prepares to welcome the award-winning group for the first time.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at a presale price of $20 by visiting concertsattherock.com or by calling 828-874-6774. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25 the night of the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information about Bluegrass at the Rock or other Valdese events, go to visitvaldese.com.