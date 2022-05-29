Sister of veteran who died by suicide wants other vets to know it's OK to ask for help

Not all of war’s casualties happen on the battlefield.

Marty Combs is one such example. Combs had been out of the Army for more than a decade when he took his life at age 37. His death came after years of what his sister Marcia Hubbard describes as isolation and mental illness tied to his time in service.

Hubbard, Combs and their family are from Wilkes County, but Hubbard lives in Hickory. During her time in Hickory, Hubbard has started a group called Volunteer Outreach in Community Efforts or VOICE.

The group’s work includes support for veterans, particularly homeless veterans, by providing supplies such as shoes, socks, sleeping mats and backpacks.

Hubbard said her desire to help veterans grew out of her experiences with her brother.

Combs came from a military family and looked to carry on that tradition of service by joining the Army at 19.

He spent nearly four years in the military and served in the Persian Gulf War.

Combs provided a glimpse into his time at war through letters to his family. He wrote at one point about being part of a unit that destroyed a division of the Iraqi Republican Guard. He expressed his desire to return home and attend college.

Sgt. Bernhard Weston wrote a letter to Combs’ parents praising Combs for his honesty and curiosity.

“I am glad to have him in my foxhole,” Weston wrote. Combs’ letters and medals are included in an exhibit at the Hickory Museum of Art that is running through Sept. 11.

Hubbard recalled Combs struggling in the years after he left the Army, saying he suffered with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

“It was hard,” Hubbard said. “Things were really different. He was real isolated and tried to internalize and deal with things on his own.”

Hubbard shared her hope that other veterans struggling with some of the same problems her brother faced will be able to realize that asking for support is not a sign of weakness.

“It’s OK to ask for help,” Hubbard said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

