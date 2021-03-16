Sister Cities group hosts competition for youths

HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Sister Cities Association is hosting the Young Artists and Authors Showcase, an annual competition that encourages youth worldwide to express the mission of Sister Cities International through original artwork, literature, photography, and music for both original and reinterpreted pieces. Submissions are centered around an annual theme and judged based on originality, composition, and theme interpretation. This year’s theme is “United in Hope.”

Each entry must be placed through a local sister cities member chapter. Western Piedmont Sister Cities Association is the local Sister Cities International member chapter that hosts this annual competition. You do not need to be a member of WPSCA and there is no fee to participate. All youth ages 13 to 18 (must not be over 18 years of age as of May 1, 2021) and living in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell or Catawba counties are eligible and encouraged to participate. All applications and entries must be submitted by Saturday, April 10 at 5 p.m. Contact Tracey Trimble, WPSCA chair and Catawba County designee, at ttrimble@hickoryfurniture.com or 704-502-5932 and she will send you a direct link to the application and answer any additional questions you may have.