Sister Cities group hosts competition for youths

HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Sister Cities Association is hosting the Young Artists and Authors Showcase, an annual competition that encourages youth worldwide to express the mission of Sister Cities International through original artwork, literature, photography, and music for both original and reinterpreted pieces. Submissions are centered around an annual theme and judged based on originality, composition, and theme interpretation. This year’s theme is “United in Hope.”
Each entry must be placed through a local sister cities member chapter. Western Piedmont Sister Cities Association is the local Sister Cities International member chapter that hosts this annual competition. You do not need to be a member of WPSCA and there is no fee to participate. All youth ages 13 to 18 (must not be over 18 years of age as of May 1, 2021) and living in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell or Catawba counties are eligible and encouraged to participate. All applications and entries must be submitted by Saturday, April 10 at 5 p.m. Contact Tracey Trimble, WPSCA chair and Catawba County designee, at ttrimble@hickoryfurniture.com or 704-502-5932 and she will send you a direct link to the application and answer any additional questions you may have.
Selected grand prize winners in each category (art, articles, poetry, photography, original music, and reinterpreted music) win a $1,000 prize. Second-place winners will receive $250 and third-place winners will receive $100.
Western Piedmont Sister Cities Association has been working with their partners in Altenburger Land to establish sister school pairings between schools in the Western Piedmont region in North Carolina and schools in the Altenburger Land region in Germany. The two sides held a virtual meeting last month for interested schools to meet one another and discuss upcoming school and youth initiatives together, including the YAAS competition, digital pen pals, shared remote learning sessions, classroom videoconferencing, culinary recipe video exchanges, future in-person apprenticeships and internships and future in-person school and home exchanges where students stay with host families. If you are interested in a sister school partnership or exchange for your school, there is still time. Contact Trimble directly at ttrimble@hickoryfurniture.com or 704-502-5932.