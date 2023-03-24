The Western Piedmont Sister Cities Association is celebrating it 30-year sister city partnership with Altenburger Land, Germany.

The association, which includes Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties, first partnered with Altenburger Land in March 1993.

To mark the occasion, representatives from both regions will hold a virtual commemoration event via Webex video conferencing software which will include the reading of proclamations, eating an anniversary cake and toasting to the partnership, according to a release from the association.

The celebration will start at 11 a.m. today at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments office at 1880 Second Ave. NW in Hickory.

The association is also in the process of selecting local items for a time capsule which will also include items from Altenburger Land.

The association plans to bury the time capsule in October when a delegation from Germany will be visiting.

Those who would like to recommend items to be included in the time capsule or want to be a part of the association’s 30th anniversary celebrations can visit www.westernpiedmontsistercities.org for more information or contact association Chair Tracey Trimble at ttrimble@hickoryfurniture.com or 704-502-5932.