Sing and dance the night away at new karaoke club in Conover

Multicolored lights danced around private party rooms as music pumped through the speakers at WE Karaoke in Conover. The business has been up and running for around four months.

The husband-and-wife team of Wilson Thao, 28, and Emily Thao, 26, began their business journey in 2020. Wilson said when he was laid off from his job for four months due to the pandemic, he decided it was time for a change. He said he felt like his career as an athletic trainer was not going the way he planned, and he always wanted to be an entrepreneur.

The couple opened WE Karaoke in June. The business is at 808 Conover Blvd. Emily said she came up with the name by combining her first initial with her husband’s. She said the "we” in WE Karaoke also signifies how the experience is about coming together and having fun.

Wilson and Emily are of Hmong descent, and their families came to America as refugees during the Vietnam War, they said. Their parents’ struggles and hopes for a better life are what inspired Wilson and Emily to pursue the business.

“My parents came to the U.S. when they were in their mid-20s, not knowing much English at all,” Wilson said. “However, they were able to put me through college all the way up to my master's degree. And here I am pursuing an American dream that very few get to experience.”

Wilson said his parents often come to the business to have fun with friends and to show support.

“There is a Hmong tradition where you just come to make the place warm, just to make it a happier, warm, family-friendly place,” Emily said. “So they come and they hang out with us and check it out. My mom has come and helped me clean and tidy up a little bit.”

Wilson said his parents grew up in huts made of straw and bamboo with dirt floors and would work every day on a farm. Emily’s grandmother was raised in similar circumstances. The couple said family legacies motivate them to work diligently and make the most of the opportunities provided.

“In a way, this is a thank you to our parents,” Wilson said. “I want to show them that their efforts were not wasted.”

The idea for the venue took root as the couple has enjoyed doing karaoke with friends. They said they noticed there was no spot dedicated to karaoke in Catawba County. “We've gone to (karaoke bars) in Georgia and in Charlotte,” Emily said. “It's really fun. Whenever you think of Hickory, there's not anything like that here. So looking at that gap of entertainment, we thought it'd be a nice idea to bring it to Hickory.”

Emily also highlighted the privacy the bar provides. Groups can get together to sing and dance without the worry of judgment by strangers, she said.

Wilson said karaoke is enjoyable for all ages. At least one adult is required to be in the room after 9 p.m., Emily said.

Each room has a different theme, capacity and price, though all rooms feature a selection of more than 30,000 songs in English, Japanese and Korean, Wilson said.

The karaoke systems allow singers to customize each song by changing the key, tempo and melody style. Partiers can have karaoke battles that measure who can sing the songs most accurately, Wilson said.

WE Karaoke has five karaoke rooms to choose from, The Royal Luxury Room, decorated in black and gold, can seat up to 20 people and is $80 per hour. The K-pop themed room also seats 20 people for the same price, Wilson said.

For $65 an hour, patrons can rent the anime or Paris rooms, which can hold a party of up to 15 people. The video game room seats a party of 10 for $55 an hour. Patrons can also rent props, such as fake $100 bills and money guns, to make videos with, Wilson Thao said.

For now, patrons are encouraged to bring their own food if desired, but outside drinks are not allowed. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase. Wilson said they are working to get the kitchen renovated and hope to start serving food by the end of November.

Wilson said once they are able to serve food, the plan is to start serving alcohol, as well. Smoking and vaping are not allowed at the establishment.