Sing-along story time planned at Hickory libraries

HICKORY — Join Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts for a sing-along with some favorite characters from "Winnie the Pooh the Musical."

The program will be presented Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10-11 a.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, and the same day from 2-3 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library.

Learn some theater tricks and moves of your own with performances from the show in this interactive story time.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW.

Check the library’s calendar for a full list of events at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/2022-10/

All library programs are free and open to the public.