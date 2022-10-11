 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sing-along story time planned at Hickory libraries

  • 0

HICKORY — Join Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts for a sing-along with some favorite characters from "Winnie the Pooh the Musical."

The program will be presented Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10-11 a.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, and the same day from 2-3 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library.

Learn some theater tricks and moves of your own with performances from the show in this interactive story time.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW.

Check the library’s calendar for a full list of events at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/2022-10/

All library programs are free and open to the public.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue roofs installed onto damaged homes in Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert