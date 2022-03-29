Sign-up open for American Legion auto show

NEWTON — American Legion Post 48 is looking for a few good cars, trucks and motorcycles to be shown next month at its fourth annual Car & Truck Show set for April 16 at the American Legion Fairgrounds.

The nine traditional divisions of the show are: post commander’s pick; best club participation, best truck, best paint, best motor, best interior, best motorcycle, best GM, Ford or Chrysler from 1965-1999, and best GM, Ford or Chrysler from 2000-2022.

New this year will be a 10th division: rat rods. These vehicles match their makers’ creativity and mechanical skills.

“They’re old cars built out of a little bit of everything,” Wilson Sigmon, the event's chairman and a post member, said.

Pre-registration is open through April 2 and costs $15. Registration from April 3 through the day of the show is available at the gate for $20.

Registration forms are available at places such as parts stores, auto shops and convenience stores. Registration fee checks must be made payable to American Legion Post 48. Forms and checks can be mailed to American Legion Car Show; 5851 St. Peters Church Road; Conover NC 28613.

For information or a registration form, contact Sigmon at 828-320-1419 or wsigmon@sigsnet.com or Allen Caldwell at 828-758-2215.