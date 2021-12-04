Signs, symptoms of dementia to be discussed

HICKORY — The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Dec. 9, for Dementia 201 – It’s Not Always Alzheimer’s.

Join Karen Phoenix, family consultant with Project C.A.R.E., for a look into the signs and symptoms for different types of dementia. She will discuss the dynamics of dementia and the brain.

This program is free but space is limited so advance registration is required. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.