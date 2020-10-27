Signature Chefs event helps moms and babies

HICKORY — Greater Charlotte-Hickory March of Dimes Signature Chefs event, presented by Truist Bank and featuring Premier Partner Novant Health, adds a little flavor to fundraising by bringing guests together virtually alongside the area’s most talented chefs to support the health of moms and babies. This new twist on the annual event can be found at https://event.gives/ncmod and will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Signature chefs have created a special menu for guests to select from complete with a premium cocktail kit from Tito’s Handmade Vodka to be enjoyed in the comfort of their home while watching the interactive, live-streamed auction.

Lead chef Michael Rosen of The Bistro on Union will be joined by some of the area’s most prominent restaurants, including B-52s American Bar & Grill, The Bistro, Charolais Steakhouse, Fin & Fino, Forchetta, FOURK, Fresh Chef, Oak Steakhouse, Pump House, Rock Barn Country Club, Salt Chef Events, Sea Level, Standard Oyster Company and WOOD.

“The community of chefs knows how to come together for a great cause,” said chef Michael Rosen. “We may not be together in person this year, but we’ve got an exciting evening planned to support March of Dimes and the moms and babies who need us now more than ever.”