Signature Chefs event helps moms and babies

HICKORY — Greater Charlotte-Hickory March of Dimes Signature Chefs event, presented by Truist Bank and featuring Premier Partner Novant Health, adds a little flavor to fundraising by bringing guests together virtually alongside the area’s most talented chefs to support the health of moms and babies. This new twist on the annual event can be found at https://event.gives/ncmod and will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Signature chefs have created a special menu for guests to select from complete with a premium cocktail kit from Tito’s Handmade Vodka to be enjoyed in the comfort of their home while watching the interactive, live-streamed auction.
Lead chef Michael Rosen of The Bistro on Union will be joined by some of the area’s most prominent restaurants, including B-52s American Bar & Grill, The Bistro, Charolais Steakhouse, Fin & Fino, Forchetta, FOURK, Fresh Chef, Oak Steakhouse, Pump House, Rock Barn Country Club, Salt Chef Events, Sea Level, Standard Oyster Company and WOOD.
“The community of chefs knows how to come together for a great cause,” said chef Michael Rosen. “We may not be together in person this year, but we’ve got an exciting evening planned to support March of Dimes and the moms and babies who need us now more than ever.”
The March of Dimes Signature Chefs event supports March of Dimes work to nourish all aspects of motherhood — from prenatal to postpartum — by fueling change and ensuring all pregnant moms have access to care, addressing inequity in maternal health, and strengthening moms, babies and families across America. This year’s event will be honoring the Shannon family of Charlotte and the Tipton family of Hickory.
“Today, moms and babies are facing unpreceded challenges with COVID-19 and racial disparities in health outcomes. By supporting the March of Dimes Signature Chefs event the community can make a direct impact for families at a time when they need us the most,” said Kelly Glantz, executive director of market development, North Carolina.
To participate or sponsor visit https://event.gives/ncmod or contact March of Dimes at 980-939-6022.
March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. It supports research, leads programs and provides education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find the organization on Facebook.
