Shuford YMCA to transform community center into state-of-the-art childcare center

The Sparkman Community Center at the Shuford YMCA in Conover is being renovated into a child care space. It is set to open later this year.

“This project is the first phase of the new capital campaign,” said Kara Cloninger, executive director of the Shuford YMCA.

The capital campaign, called the Building Strong Communities Campaign, began in 2020. The goal of the campaign is to raise $8.6 million to fund projects at the Hickory and Shuford branches in Catawba County. As of May 12, $4.82 million has been raised.

An estimated $800,000 has been set aside to renovate the Shuford YMCA Sparkman Community Center into the new child care building. “The plan is after construction is done, we will take the kids from where they are currently and move them. That will free up the current child care space to become additional wellness studios and multipurpose spaces,” explained Cloninger.

The community center will have six classrooms for children under the age of 5. “Our parents are thrilled and excited,” said Dawn Wilson, director of the Love-N-Care Child Development Center. “I see our parents every day, and they’ve started to ask when we will be moving. I see excitement from our parents about this project.”