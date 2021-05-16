Shuford YMCA to transform community center into state-of-the-art childcare center

The Sparkman Community Center at the Shuford YMCA in Conover is being renovated into a child care space. It is set to open later this year.
“This project is the first phase of the new capital campaign,” said Kara Cloninger, executive director of the Shuford YMCA.
The capital campaign, called the Building Strong Communities Campaign, began in 2020. The goal of the campaign is to raise $8.6 million to fund projects at the Hickory and Shuford branches in Catawba County. As of May 12, $4.82 million has been raised.
An estimated $800,000 has been set aside to renovate the Shuford YMCA Sparkman Community Center into the new child care building. “The plan is after construction is done, we will take the kids from where they are currently and move them. That will free up the current child care space to become additional wellness studios and multipurpose spaces,” explained Cloninger.
The community center will have six classrooms for children under the age of 5. “Our parents are thrilled and excited,” said Dawn Wilson, director of the Love-N-Care Child Development Center. “I see our parents every day, and they’ve started to ask when we will be moving. I see excitement from our parents about this project.”
The child care facility will be furnished with state-of-the-art materials. “The goal of our child care program has always been to prepare our children for kindergarten. With the new space, we will be able to continue to offer this with updated, contemporary materials,” said Cloninger.
The Shuford YMCA early learning child care program was first established in the late 1980s. “Having child care here since the late ’80s, it’s nice to provide an updated space for families,” said Cloninger. “Everything is constantly evolving and changing, and it’s nice to be able to keep up with that, and even be able to offer something contemporary and get ahead of the curve.”
She added, “Every parent wants to put their child where they’re going to be safe. With this project, our kids will have their very own space dedicated just to them. I think this project will also help our staff feel appreciated to have new things. It’s easier for them to teach and be successful when they feel appreciated.”
For more information about how you can support the YMCA or to review recognition opportunities for your family, call Fund Development Director Gerry Knox at 828-838-1567.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.