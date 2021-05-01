Shuford Elementary named National Beta School of Merit

CONOVER — Kisha Clemons, principal, announced that Shuford Elementary School in Newton-Conover City Schools is a 2020-2021 National Beta School of Merit. The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on its campus.
The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club. This year, only 29% of Beta Clubs across the country received this award.
In a congratulatory letter to the school, Bobby Hart, CEO, said “Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing future leaders. Becoming a member of Beta Club is a huge honor at any time, but this year especially. The students have handled the obstacles that school closures, hybrid learning, and schools reopening dealt them due to COVID-19 with a tremendous level of maturity and I couldn’t be prouder of them. Eligibility requirements alone show how hardworking this group of students are."
In order to become a member of Beta Club, during the 2020-2021 school year, students must have scored a Proficiency Level of 4 or 5 on their most recent Reading and Math Benchmark Assessment, completed their classroom work on time with high regard to the quality of work that they are submitting, demonstrated worthy, moral and ethical character and a commendable attitude within their classrooms and the school, and demonstrated positive leadership skills within their classrooms and the school.
Once qualified and inducted, members must also complete service hours around campus and the community.
"This group of scholars truly deserves the recognition and it is an honor to be one of the sponsors that gets the opportunity to work and learn from each of them," said Cayley Rozzelle, Beta Club sponsor and fifth-grade teacher.
With more than 500,000 active members and 9,000 chapters nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization. National Beta recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills. Visit betaclub.org for more information.