Shuford Elementary named National Beta School of Merit

CONOVER — Kisha Clemons, principal, announced that Shuford Elementary School in Newton-Conover City Schools is a 2020-2021 National Beta School of Merit. The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on its campus.

The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club. This year, only 29% of Beta Clubs across the country received this award.

In a congratulatory letter to the school, Bobby Hart, CEO, said “Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing future leaders. Becoming a member of Beta Club is a huge honor at any time, but this year especially. The students have handled the obstacles that school closures, hybrid learning, and schools reopening dealt them due to COVID-19 with a tremendous level of maturity and I couldn’t be prouder of them. Eligibility requirements alone show how hardworking this group of students are."