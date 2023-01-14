Shredding event planned at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

HICKORY — Hickory-based shredding company Enviroshred will offer free shredding service at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Individuals will have the opportunity to shred at no charge up to two boxes or bags of personal documents in Patrick Beaver Memorial Library’s parking lot.

The two boxes or bags must not be larger than the size of banker boxes (10 inches high by 15 inches wide by 24 inches deep). Any type and color of home office paper may be brought for shredding. Paper clips, staples, manila envelopes, and credit cards are allowed for shredding. Items not permitted for shredding are heavy metals, newspapers, magazines, and plastic.

Enviroshred offers a variety of services for businesses and a Drop and Shred location at 1045 Second Ave. NW for individuals to use throughout the year. To learn more about their services and fees, call Enviroshred at 866-907-4733 or visit their website at enviroshrednc.com.

Registration is not required for this event. For more information call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.