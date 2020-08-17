Shop throughout year at library book sales

NEWTON — Each August for many years, the Catawba County Friends of the Library have hosted a large summer book sale to raise funds in support of the library’s mission.
This year, instead of a limited four-day event, the Friends of the Library have expanded the ongoing book sales that allow book lovers to shop year-round. These sales are available at the Main Library in Newton and the Claremont, Conover, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest, and St. Stephens branches.
Anyone is welcome to browse for themselves or for friends during the libraries’ regular business hours. Prices are $1.50 for hardbacks, 50 cents to $1 for paperbacks, 25-50 cents for children’s books, $2 for DVDs and CDs, $1 for ear buds, $7 for flash drives, and $8 for canvas book bags.
The ongoing book sales allow the Friends of the Library to efficiently process book donations so the community can purchase popular and affordable reading materials throughout the year. More library locations than ever offer daily sales, which has helped boost fundraising efforts in the absence of the traditional summer book sale.
Proceeds from the sale of donated materials permit the Friends to support the library’s initiatives, including Summer Learning, author visits, community reads, and other programs that promote early childhood literacy, job and career development, technology tutoring, and personal enrichment.
Three different Friends groups support the Catawba County Library System and facilitate the library’s role in the life of the community.
Anyone who would like to be involved is welcome to become a supporter of the Catawba County Friends of the Library or a member of the Claremont or Sherrills Ford-Terrell Friends of the Library (www.friendsofthesherrillsfordlibrary.org).
A donation of $10 is all that’s required to become a Friends of the Catawba County Library supporter or to join the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Friends of the Library. The Claremont Friends of the Library is open to new members but does not currently have a fee for membership.
For more information, contact the Catawba County Library at 828-465-8664, at mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or at www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.
