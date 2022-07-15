 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shoe Sensation partners with charity for fundraiser

GRANITE FALLS — A Granite Falls shoe store is partnering with a nonprofit in a fundraising event on July 23 starting at 9 a.m.

The event will be held at the Shoe Sensation store located beside the Walmart Supercenter in Granite Falls. Shoe Sensation will be donating 10% of all sales from July 23 to Hearts and Soles 4 Kids.

Shoe Sensation shoppers will have the opportunity to register to win free tickets to the Tweetsie Railroad during the events. Shoppers will also be able to take their receipt to the Shake-N-Dog in downtown Lenoir for a 20% discount.

Hearts and Soles 4 Kids is a nonprofit charity organization out of Lenoir. The organization is dedicated to providing shoes to Caldwell County students.

