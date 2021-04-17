Shoe donations benefit locals experiencing homelessness

VOICE volunteers recently gave out more than 50 pairs of shoes after collecting donations in March.
“Additional shoes that were donated went to Stand Down Veterans today with remainder going over to Salisbury VA Homeless Veterans Program,” said Marcia Hubbard.
Hubbard is the founder and president of VOICE or Volunteer Outreach In Community Efforts. The shoe drive, called Invisible Angel’s Shoe Drive, began after Hubbard and others saw the need for shoes among veterans and others experiencing homelessness.
“Young Tyrell, a guest at Hickory Soup Kitchen during our Care Bags distribution, hung his head down sadly with old shoes — this inspired Dawud Hughes, VP of VOICE, to begin the Invisible Angel’s Shoe Drive,” Hubbard explained.
VOICE volunteers distributed a number of shoes at the Hickory Soup Kitchen in Hickory on Monday, April 12. After the distribution, Hubbard shared this on Facebook:
“At the end of (the) distribution (we) called this dear man Harold Phillips who is 82 and a patron of Hickory Soup Kitchen to come back for extra shoes. My heart was filled with emotions as this man cried happy tears to God for the blessing of shoes that he had only wanted so he could wear to church. This sweet elderly man said, ‘I really got lucky today, look what a blessing God just gave me!’ To reach these dear fellow brothers and sisters in Christ makes it worth all the effort!”
More shoes were donated to veterans during the ninth annual Foothills Veterans Stand Down event on Friday, where area veterans experiencing homelessness were presented with a variety of resources and services. Shoe donations will also be shipped to Salisbury for more veterans in need.
“We greatly appreciate everyone who donated shoes and supported VOICE to make this possible,” said Hubbard. “Along with a great partnership with Catawba County United Way, and thanks to Steve Brown for helping us out with storage.
“The smiles were big and they were so happy and appreciative of the shoes,” continued Hubbard. “The heart of Hickory is big and caring!”
Hubbard said the charity group is planning a wellness event for the near future. If interested in volunteering with VOICE, call 828-851-7437 or email blessedhf2@gmail.com.
Invisible Angel's Shoe Donation distribution
2021 shoe drive (1).jpg
2021 shoe drive (2).jpg
2021 shoe drive (3).jpg
2021 shoe drive (4).jpg
2021 shoe drive (5).jpg
2021 shoe drive (6).jpg
2021 shoe drive (7).jpg
2021 shoe drive (8).jpg
2021 shoe drive (9).jpg
2021 shoe drive (10).jpg
2021 shoe drive (11).jpg
2021 shoe drive (12).jpg
2021 shoe drive (13).jpg
2021 shoe drive (14).jpg
2021 shoe drive (15).jpg
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.