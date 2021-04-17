Shoe donations benefit locals experiencing homelessness

VOICE volunteers recently gave out more than 50 pairs of shoes after collecting donations in March.

“Additional shoes that were donated went to Stand Down Veterans today with remainder going over to Salisbury VA Homeless Veterans Program,” said Marcia Hubbard.

Hubbard is the founder and president of VOICE or Volunteer Outreach In Community Efforts. The shoe drive, called Invisible Angel’s Shoe Drive, began after Hubbard and others saw the need for shoes among veterans and others experiencing homelessness.

“Young Tyrell, a guest at Hickory Soup Kitchen during our Care Bags distribution, hung his head down sadly with old shoes — this inspired Dawud Hughes, VP of VOICE, to begin the Invisible Angel’s Shoe Drive,” Hubbard explained.

VOICE volunteers distributed a number of shoes at the Hickory Soup Kitchen in Hickory on Monday, April 12. After the distribution, Hubbard shared this on Facebook:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}