'Shock to the system:' Cold front could produce first frosts, freezes of the season
WEATHER

Hickory-area residents should prepare for a blast of cold weather over the next few days that could bring the first frosts or freezes of the season, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said.

Powell said a cold front was moving into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. The cold is expected to stay around for a few days, with temperatures ranging from lows of slightly below freezing to highs in the mid-to-low 50s.

“Thursday, it looks to be kind of the crummiest day,” Powell said. “No persistent rain like we saw last week but on-and-off rain showers and our temperatures on Thursday, the high temperatures may not get out of the low-to-mid 40s. So that definitely is going to be really a shock to the system.”

The risk for frost is greatest on the mornings of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Powell said.

Powell said there is a chance of wet weather coming into the area over the weekend.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

