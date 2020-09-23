Shining Hope Farms plans golf tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENVER, NC — Shining Hope Farms will have a fundraising golf tournament on Oct. 5 at Verdict Ridge Golf Course and Country Club at 7332 Kidville Road, Denver.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The tournament ends at 4 p.m.

Lunch, dinner and a silent auction are included. Awards will be presented.

For more information and to register, visit shininghopefarms.org.

Shining Hope Farms has locations in Charlotte, Mt. Holly and Conover. The organization helps improve the quality of life of individuals with a variety of disabilities such as cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, developmental disabilities, brain injuries, and hypotomia. These individuals find wellness, strength and hope on the back of a therapeutic horse in an enriching and peaceful farm environment.