Shining Hope Farms plans benefit trail run

CONOVER — Shining Hope Farms will be hosting a 5K/10K trail run at its Conover location on Saturday, Sept. 11. The trail run, which starts at 8 a.m., will be honoring veterans, first responders, law enforcement, and those lost on 9/11. The address is 6347 St. Peters Church Road.

The proceeds from this event will be used to provide scholarships for participants in Shining Hope Farms’ Saddles and Salutes program.

Event attendees will enjoy five miles of trails along Lake Hickory on the farm’s sprawling 120 acres. The 5K or 10K option can be walked or run, and both will be chip timed. Registration includes a T-shirt, and there will be an awards ceremony with a food truck, fun for the family, and music after the race.

Shining Hope Farms’ Saddles and Salutes program is designed to help veterans thrive in the process of re-integrating from military to civilian life through therapeutic group horseback riding lessons with other veterans. Runners who are moved by the mission of the program have the option to crowd fund to sponsor a service member. By raising $1,000 it puts a participant through the program for one year. Those who fully fund a participant through the program will receive a personalized Shining Hope Farms Yeti.