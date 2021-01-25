She's 11 with the mindset of a veteran hunter

Don Fredell is proud of his granddaughter.

You can hear it in his voice and feel it in his urgency to see her photo in print.

Don lives in Connelly Springs. Ellah, 11, lives nearby in Rutherford College.

Don got my attention about Ellah when he shared stories about her hunting prowess. He noted Ellah has killed four deer, including a 5-point buck, and a bear since she began hunting at 9.

She comes from a family of hunters, Don says, and when Ellah visits she insists on watching hunting shows on his television.

He said Ellah also loves fishing, soccer and her church.

Don said on a recent trip into the woods, Ellah reminded him that she would not waste her hunting tag on anything less than another 5-pointer.

That child already has the mindset of a full-blown hunter.

Ellah is the daughter of Zeke and Brittany Leger.

