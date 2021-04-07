Sherrills Ford woman takes home $106k lottery prize

A Sherrills Ford woman claimed nearly $106,000 in lottery winnings on Monday, according to a release from the N.C. Education Lottery.
Debra Stevens bought the winning Cash 5 ticket at the Lake Norman Grocery in Mooresville.
The prize was $149,717 but was reduced to about $100,000 when taxes were taken out.
"The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598," according to the release.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Kevin Griffin
