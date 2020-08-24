Sherrills Ford gets new dental office

SHERRILLS FORD — Daniel Carson, DDS, will soon be offering dental services to the community of Sherrills Ford at a new office, Dental Care of Sherrills Ford. The new full-service, state-of-the-art family dental practice is set to open on Friday, Sept. 4.
Dental Care of Sherrills Ford will be fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry, offering Carson and his dental team the opportunity to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients. From routine cleanings and simple fillings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services, patients can expect individualized care to help them keep their teeth for a lifetime, Carson said.
“We are excited to be joining the Sherrills Ford community to offer high-quality dental services to families and individuals of all ages,” Carson said. “Our mission is to provide exceptional experiences to each patient who walks through our doors.”
Carson earned a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Binghamton, and his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Maryland Baltimore College of Dental Surgery. He is an active member of the Gorgas Odontological Honor Society, American Dental Association, and the North Carolina State Dental Society.
Dental Care of Sherrills Ford is located at 7934 Bradley Long Drive in Sherrills Ford. The office is now accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 980-444-9977 or visiting http://DentalCareOfSherrillsFord.com.
