Sherrill Furniture spending $3 million on expansion to fill orders more quickly

Sherrill Furniture is planning a nearly $3 million expansion of its upholstery production in Conover to keep up with demand for furniture.

The company, founded in Catawba County in 1945, plans to convert a 140,000-square-foot warehouse into a new custom upholstery facility, according to a news release from the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation. Over the next three years, Sherrill Furniture plans to spend $2.96 million on building improvements and new equipment in the building. The expansion will create 90 jobs over those three years, according to the news release.

Local economic incentives will be considered for the project from Catawba County and Conover at upcoming public hearings.

Sherrill Furniture is run by Charles Sherrill, the third generation of the Sherrill family to lead the company. The company was started by his father and grandfather to provide for their family, but it’s grown beyond that, Charles Sherrill said in the news release.