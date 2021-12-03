Sherrill Furniture spending $3 million on expansion to fill orders more quickly

Sherrill Furniture is planning a nearly $3 million expansion of its upholstery production in Conover to keep up with demand for furniture.
The company, founded in Catawba County in 1945, plans to convert a 140,000-square-foot warehouse into a new custom upholstery facility, according to a news release from the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation. Over the next three years, Sherrill Furniture plans to spend $2.96 million on building improvements and new equipment in the building. The expansion will create 90 jobs over those three years, according to the news release.
Local economic incentives will be considered for the project from Catawba County and Conover at upcoming public hearings.
Sherrill Furniture is run by Charles Sherrill, the third generation of the Sherrill family to lead the company. The company was started by his father and grandfather to provide for their family, but it’s grown beyond that, Charles Sherrill said in the news release.
“But the business grew beyond their expectations, and they gained a bigger vision of providing jobs and a good living for the community around them,” he said in the release. “And so, they acquired struggling companies along the way and provided thousands of people with the opportunity to work in furniture and raise families here in North Carolina. This is the ideal time to make a sound investment that will secure the future of this company and provide good jobs in our community.”
Furniture companies are seeing high demand. It’s not just Sherrill Furniture, Thad Monroe, president of Sherrill Furniture Companies, said in the release.
“Backlogs within the furniture industry are at an all-time high,” Monroe said. “We are 100% focused on substantially reducing lead times for our customers and are willing to invest heavily to more quickly fulfill orders of our USA-made products.”
The expansion is an indicator that the furniture industry is stable and growing, said Catawba County Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Isenhower in the release.