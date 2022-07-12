Sheriff's office OK'd for $53,000 grant to investigate internet crimes against children

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office got money to investigate internet crimes against children.

A $53,000 grant will pay for new software and two forensic workstations to investigate crimes against children online, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Business Manager Fallon Alderman said.

The North Carolina Sheriff’s Association grant will pay to replace a current forensic station the sheriff’s office received when it partnered with the North Carolina State Investigation Bureau 10 years ago to investigate internet crimes against children, Alderman said. Those crimes include possession, distribution and production of child pornography and exploitation of children.

The grant will also pay for new software and training that will help investigators pull data from phones, computers and accounts during investigations, Alderman said.

The sheriff’s office was also awarded a grant of $21,700 from the federal government as reimbursement for some costs of incarcerating undocumented people who committed serious crimes during the 2018-19 fiscal year. The money will be used for new radios for the county detention facility, Alderman said.

The sheriff’s office expects the grant money to continue in the future, Alderman said.

The grants were presented to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners’ Finance and Personnel Subcommittee Monday morning. The subcommittee members, Commissioners Barbara Beatty and Austin Allran, recommended the grants be accepted by the full board of commissioners at the next board meeting.

The full board of commissioners, Allran, Beatty, Sherry Butler, Kitty Barnes and Randy Isenhower, will consider the acceptance of the grant at the board’s July 18 meeting.