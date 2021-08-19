Sheriff's office mourns death of Catawba County deputy

Those who worked with Dennis Dixon described him as reliable and one-of-a-kind.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office deputy died Monday at the age of 63. He served the Catawba County community for 34 years with the sheriff’s office. He also worked with the Propst Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department.
According to his obituary, Dixon died at Frye Regional Medical Center.
Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office described Dixon’s death as untimely.
“Dennis had a great wit about him, also a good humor,” Turk said. “He was a positive influence on everybody he interacted with.”
Dixon was first hired at the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy in 1987. He then transferred to being a full-time deputy sheriff in 2008 and served as a child support warrant officer. “He also served at a crisis negotiator on our Crisis Intervention and De-escalation Team since 2015,” Turk said.
Turk served with Dixon on their crisis intervention team. “He’s been integral in negotiations of several barricaded subjects over the years that he was able to encourage to surrender,” he said.
“I know that Dennis literally saved lives being on the negotiators team,” Sheriff Don Brown said. “I remember one situation where he talked a person out of the house. … The next morning I said, ‘That was a good job yesterday, Dixon.’ And he said ‘I know. I’m the best negotiator here.’”
“I’ve been present during those occasions,” Turk said. “Dennis had a way of speaking with people … he has a very soothing drawl with the way that he speaks. He could identify with a person in crisis. He has encouraged many a person to surrender that perhaps, if not for Dennis, there would have been a more violent outcome.”
“He could talk to people and reason with people,” Brown said. “People respected him. If you had a personality conflict with Dennis, you had an issue on your own.”
Brown said there was a somber feeling among the officers as they arrived to work the day after Dixon’s death. “There are folks that worked with Deputy Dixon for many years, and known him personally for many years,” he said.
Brown ordered that a patrol vehicle be parked outside of the sheriff’s office in honor of Dixon. Dixon’s photo was also displayed in the office. “It’s for the purpose of memorializing the deputy, his death and his service to the sheriff’s office and the community,” Brown said.
Lt. Kerry Penley said he worked closely with Dixon in his own 21 years with the sheriff’s office.
“He was a good guy,” Penley said. “Very uplifting to be around. … He would do anything he could to help someone.”
Dixon was very well known in the community, Penley said . “Dennis had a great rapport with folks,” he said. “I think that comes with the respect people in the community have for him.”
Capt. Pete Lutz said Dixon served as a positive influence and inspired him to become a law enforcement officer.
He added that Dixon was reliable. “He came in early and left late,” Lutz said. “He will definitely be missed.”
Brown said his office is keeping in touch with Dixon’s family.
“We are doing anything that the family needs,” he said. “Anything that they need we are going to make it happen for them.”
“It’s going to be a gap that we will always strive to fill,” Turk said. “We can’t replace Dennis even adding someone to that slot. They won’t be anywhere near a replacement. Truly one-of-a-kind and the best at negotiations that I’ve ever seen.”