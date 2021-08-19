Sheriff's office mourns death of Catawba County deputy

“I’ve been present during those occasions,” Turk said. “Dennis had a way of speaking with people … he has a very soothing drawl with the way that he speaks. He could identify with a person in crisis. He has encouraged many a person to surrender that perhaps, if not for Dennis, there would have been a more violent outcome.”

“He could talk to people and reason with people,” Brown said. “People respected him. If you had a personality conflict with Dennis, you had an issue on your own.”

Brown said there was a somber feeling among the officers as they arrived to work the day after Dixon’s death. “There are folks that worked with Deputy Dixon for many years, and known him personally for many years,” he said.

Brown ordered that a patrol vehicle be parked outside of the sheriff’s office in honor of Dixon. Dixon’s photo was also displayed in the office. “It’s for the purpose of memorializing the deputy, his death and his service to the sheriff’s office and the community,” Brown said.

Lt. Kerry Penley said he worked closely with Dixon in his own 21 years with the sheriff’s office.

“He was a good guy,” Penley said. “Very uplifting to be around. … He would do anything he could to help someone.”